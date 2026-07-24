Over 38,000 evacuated, 5500-plus rescued as heavy rain batters Gujarat

Gujarat's massive rescue and relief machinery remains in full throttle as relentless monsoon rains continue to batter large parts of the state, prompting one of the season's largest emergency responses.

With floodwaters inundating several districts, more than 38,600 people have been evacuated to safer locations, while over 5,500 stranded residents have been rescued, as multiple central and state agencies race against time to minimise the impact of the unfolding crisis.

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) in Gandhinagar, 38,653 people have been shifted to safer places during the ongoing monsoon season, while 5,547 people have been successfully rescued from flood-hit areas.

To tackle the worsening situation, the Gujarat government has deployed 49 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) across the state. The Indian Army has also stepped in, stationing six rescue teams in Ahmedabad, Navsari and Valsad, with two teams deployed in each district.

The Indian Air Force is carrying out rescue operations in Vadodara, while the Indian Coast Guard has intensified aerial surveillance over the flood-affected districts of Navsari, Valsad and Tapi. Coast Guard teams are also conducting rescue operations in the inundated areas of Bilimora and Gandevi, helping shift stranded residents to safety.