Over 38,000 evacuated, 5500-plus rescued as heavy rain batters Gujarat
With rivers swelling, low-lying areas submerged, and intermittent heavy rainfall continuing across several parts of the state
Gujarat's massive rescue and relief machinery remains in full throttle as relentless monsoon rains continue to batter large parts of the state, prompting one of the season's largest emergency responses.
With floodwaters inundating several districts, more than 38,600 people have been evacuated to safer locations, while over 5,500 stranded residents have been rescued, as multiple central and state agencies race against time to minimise the impact of the unfolding crisis.
According to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) in Gandhinagar, 38,653 people have been shifted to safer places during the ongoing monsoon season, while 5,547 people have been successfully rescued from flood-hit areas.
To tackle the worsening situation, the Gujarat government has deployed 49 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) across the state. The Indian Army has also stepped in, stationing six rescue teams in Ahmedabad, Navsari and Valsad, with two teams deployed in each district.
The Indian Air Force is carrying out rescue operations in Vadodara, while the Indian Coast Guard has intensified aerial surveillance over the flood-affected districts of Navsari, Valsad and Tapi. Coast Guard teams are also conducting rescue operations in the inundated areas of Bilimora and Gandevi, helping shift stranded residents to safety.
Even as rescue efforts continue, heavy rainfall has shown little sign of relenting. The SEOC reported that Deodar taluka in Banaskantha district received more than three inches of rain within just two hours, highlighting the intensity of the downpour.
Several other regions also witnessed heavy rainfall, with Bhabhar in Banaskantha, Dhansura in Aravalli, Lilia in Amreli and Santalpur in Patan recording more than two inches of rain during the same period.
Emergency teams remained engaged in multiple rescue missions across the state on Friday. An SDRF team rescued residents from Pandor village in Nanapondha taluka of Valsad district, while another operation was launched at Dharampuri in Vansda taluka of Navsari district.
In Ahmedabad district, three people trapped by rising floodwaters late on Thursday night at Chaloda village in Dholka taluka were rescued by the local administration with SDRF assistance.
In another operation, 20 passengers stranded inside a bus between Sarbhat and Badarkha villages in Ahmedabad district were safely evacuated using a tractor after floodwaters cut off the route.
The Indian Coast Guard also mounted a rescue mission at Meghar village in Gandevi taluka of Navsari district, where teams worked to evacuate residents from inundated areas.
Meanwhile, director general of police Gyanendra Singh Malik is scheduled to visit the State Emergency Operations Centre in Gandhinagar later on Friday to review the flood situation and assess the progress of relief and rescue operations across the worst-affected districts.
With rivers swelling, low-lying areas submerged and intermittent heavy rainfall continuing across several parts of Gujarat, authorities remain on high alert as emergency agencies maintain round-the-clock surveillance and intensify rescue efforts to safeguard lives.
With IANS inputs