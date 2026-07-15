Gujarat announces rehabilitation package for businesses hit by Surat floods

The Gujarat government on Wednesday announced a rehabilitation assistance package for traders and businesses affected by the flood-like situation in Surat following heavy rainfall on 6 and 7 July.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The package includes lump-sum financial assistance of up to Rs 1 lakh for affected businesses, interest subsidies on loans and a one-year waiver of municipal property tax for residential and commercial properties in flood-hit areas.

"The government finalised the package during the cabinet meeting to help traders and businessmen in Surat rebuild their businesses," Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said at a press conference in Gandhinagar.

Under the package, lump-sum cash assistance will be provided to street cart vendors, handcart operators and owners of small and large cabins to help them resume operations.

Lorry and handcart operators will receive Rs 7,500, while owners of smaller cabins of up to 40 feet will get Rs 25,000. Owners of larger cabins measuring more than 40 feet will receive Rs 50,000, according to an official release.

Shop owners operating from permanent structures and who filed GST (Goods and Services Tax) returns for the last quarter will be eligible for assistance of Rs 1 lakh.

Interest subsidy on business loans

Banks and financial institutions will provide loans to affected business establishments and permanent shops whose owners filed GST returns for the last quarter.

Permanent shops with a monthly turnover of up to Rs 7.5 lakh will be eligible for a 7 per cent interest subsidy for three years on term loans of up to Rs 20 lakh, subject to a maximum subsidy of Rs 5 lakh.