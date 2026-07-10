Gujarat flood toll rises to 23 as Surat reels from record monsoon deluge

The death toll from rain-related incidents in Gujarat has risen to 23, with Surat among the worst-hit districts after torrential monsoon rain triggered flood-like conditions, forced large-scale evacuations and disrupted normal life across south Gujarat.

Surat city, which recorded 358 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning, witnessed some of the heaviest rain in its recent history, inundating residential neighbourhoods, commercial hubs and transport corridors.

Officials said more than 3,400 people were rescued and over 3,800 residents from low-lying areas were shifted to safer locations in Surat alone, while across Gujarat a total of 7,522 people were moved to relief centres and 3,711 rescued.

The situation in and around Surat remained grim even after rainfall eased, with waterlogged neighbourhoods, damaged property and sludge-filled streets continuing to hamper recovery efforts. Authorities said floodwaters had started receding in some areas, but several localities remained submerged or inaccessible.

The fatalities reported over the past few days were linked to drowning, electrocution, lightning strikes and incidents such as falling trees, as the scale of the disaster widened after waters began to recede.

The city’s worst-affected areas included Limbayat, Udhna, Varachha and Kadodara, especially localities near creek zones where water entered homes, shops and commercial complexes. Ground-floor establishments at Poddar Arcade in Varachha were submerged, while public transport, including city bus services, was severely affected.

The Surat Municipal Corporation said waterlogging was reported at 187 locations across the city. Relief teams distributed food packets, drinking water and milk in affected areas as rescue and evacuation operations continued.

Police, fire personnel and disaster response teams carried out overnight rescue operations in several inundated neighbourhoods, often using ropes, tractors and boats to reach stranded residents. Police said at least 6,100 people were shifted to safety between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as roads turned into water channels and many interior pockets became inaccessible.

Among the most difficult rescue operations was one near Kharwasa bridge on the Dindoli-Bhatiya road, where 18 people were stranded after the approach road went under water. In Dindoli, police reached flooded slum clusters and residential societies by walking along railway tracks after roads became impassable. In Pandesara, hundreds of residents were evacuated from Bhedwad Khadi, Pandesara village and nearby housing clusters, including pregnant women, elderly residents and people requiring medical assistance.