Monsoon havoc: Delhi on red alert as heavy rain floods roads; Gujarat, Maharashtra battle rising waters

Heavy monsoon rain disrupted normal life across several parts of India on Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for Delhi after overnight showers triggered widespread waterlogging, traffic snarls and tree falls. Gujarat and Maharashtra also witnessed severe rain-related disruption, prompting rescue operations and heightened surveillance in vulnerable areas.

The IMD issued a red alert for the national capital after Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, recorded 72.6 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours. Lodhi Road received 80.2 mm during the same period.

Waterlogging was reported from Vikas Marg, Munirka, Dwarka, Sadar Bazar, East Delhi and areas near the New Delhi railway station. Traffic moved at a crawl on the Delhi-Noida Expressway as several roads remained inundated.

Traffic police personnel were deployed at affected locations while civic agencies carried out dewatering operations. The weather department has forecast more moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning through the day.

Gujarat sees flooding, rescue operations

In Gujarat, incessant rainfall submerged residential colonies, roads and agricultural fields, particularly in Surat, where rising water levels disrupted normal life.

Several parts of the city remained waterlogged, while a low-level bridge at Sethi village in Mangrol taluka was submerged, leaving multiple vehicles stranded.