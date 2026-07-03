IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and nearby districts amid heavy rainfall
Mandvi records 150 mm of rain, the city's highest in 24 hours; waterlogging disrupts traffic, tree fall injures 8 in Santacruz.
The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad, warning of moderate to intense rainfall at isolated places over the next few hours as heavy showers continued to lash the Mumbai Metropolitan Region on Friday.
The weather office said Mumbai and its suburbs were likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain through the day, with occasional gusts of 50 to 60 kmph. Residents have been advised to remain cautious, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas.
Mumbai recorded intense rainfall through the 24-hour period ending early Friday, with Mandvi Fire Station logging the highest rainfall in the city at 150.2 mm, according to data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The sustained downpour disrupted normal life across the city, leading to waterlogging in several areas and slowing road traffic.
In the island city, Malabar Hill recorded 145.8 mm of rainfall, followed by the B Ward Office at 140.8 mm, Menonwada Fire Station at 140.2 mm and the Municipal Head Office at 139.2 mm.
Among the western suburbs, the highest rainfall was recorded at Malpa Dongari Municipal School in Andheri with 136.6 mm. Other high readings came from the K East Ward Office at 134.6 mm, the Versova wastewater treatment facility and lagoons at 129.4 mm, Versova Pumping Station at 128.8 mm and Andheri Fire Station at 128.6 mm.
In the eastern suburbs, Paspoli Powai Municipal School received 124 mm of rainfall, followed by Mankhurd Fire Station at 117.8 mm, the S Ward Office at 116.2 mm and Gawanpada Fire Station at 115.6 mm.
The heavy rain led to waterlogging on key stretches across the city, including Dadar East and Sion Gandhi Market, disrupting movement and causing difficulties for commuters. Traffic congestion was reported from multiple parts of Mumbai as roads remained inundated through the day.
In Santacruz, eight people were injured after a tree collapsed on Thursday afternoon amid the rain. Civic officials said the BMC had received 91 complaints of tree or branch falls, nine complaints of short circuits and four reports of partial house or wall collapses. No casualties were reported in the short-circuit or structural collapse incidents.
The BMC said average rainfall recorded between 8 am on July 2 and 8 am on July 3 stood at 126 mm in the island city, 110 mm in the eastern suburbs and 114 mm in the western suburbs.
The IMD has also warned of a high tide of 4.28 metres at 2.18 pm on Friday, raising concerns over flooding in vulnerable coastal and low-lying pockets if heavy rain persists.
With IANS inputs