Heavy overnight rain batters Mumbai suburbs, causes waterlogging

Heavy overnight rain lashed Mumbai's suburbs in the early hours of Monday, with several areas recording more than 100 mm of rainfall within four hours, leading to waterlogging and temporary traffic disruptions, civic officials said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Veena Nagar in Mulund recorded the highest rainfall at 160.4 mm between midnight and 4 am, followed closely by Versova, which received 156.8 mm.

The intense downpour led to waterlogging at several locations, including stretches of LBS Road in Mulund and the Andheri subway, briefly affecting vehicular movement before conditions improved.