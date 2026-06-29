Heavy overnight rain batters Mumbai suburbs, causes waterlogging
Mulund and Versova receive over 150 mm of rainfall in four hours as inundated roads briefly disrupt traffic in parts of the city
Heavy overnight rain lashed Mumbai's suburbs in the early hours of Monday, with several areas recording more than 100 mm of rainfall within four hours, leading to waterlogging and temporary traffic disruptions, civic officials said.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Veena Nagar in Mulund recorded the highest rainfall at 160.4 mm between midnight and 4 am, followed closely by Versova, which received 156.8 mm.
The intense downpour led to waterlogging at several locations, including stretches of LBS Road in Mulund and the Andheri subway, briefly affecting vehicular movement before conditions improved.
Rainfall was particularly heavy across the eastern suburbs. Maharashtra Nagar School in Mankhurd received 123.4 mm of rain, followed by Paspoli Municipal School in Powai with 122 mm, Mithagar Municipal School in Mulund with 120.8 mm and the S Ward office with 120.6 mm.
In the western suburbs, the Versova pumping station recorded 121.6 mm of rainfall, while Marol fire station logged 108.4 mm. Pratiksha Nagar Municipal School in Oshiwara received 108 mm and Malpa Dongari Municipal School in Andheri recorded 104 mm.
The island city experienced comparatively lighter rainfall. Matunga registered the highest total at 53.4 mm, followed by Rawali Camp with 46.72 mm, Dadar fire station with 45.6 mm, Malabar Hill with 37.2 mm and Nair Hospital with 33.77 mm.
With IANS inputs