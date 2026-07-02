Mumbai man dies after falling into open manhole during heavy rain

A 55-year-old man died after falling into an open manhole during heavy rain in Mumbai on Thursday, prompting the civic body to initiate action against the contractor responsible for maintenance work and triggering sharp political reactions.

The incident occurred in the Chandivali area of the city's western suburbs while contractual workers had removed the manhole cover to carry out maintenance work, officials said.

The victim, identified as Aslam Easaf Shaikh, was walking along Khairani Road when he fell into the uncovered manhole. CCTV footage showed him walking past a parked tempo before suddenly disappearing into the opening. Workers nearby were then seen looking into the manhole.

According to officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Shaikh was allegedly talking on his mobile phone when he accidentally stepped into the open manhole.

The workers lowered a ladder into the manhole in an attempt to rescue him but found only his umbrella and slippers. Officials said it was initially unclear whether the manhole was connected to a sewer line or a stormwater drain, and strong water flow made it difficult to determine where he had been swept.

After a search operation by the Mumbai Fire Brigade and the BMC's disaster management team, a fireman equipped with breaching equipment entered the underground drain and located Shaikh some distance away.

He was pulled out and rushed to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.