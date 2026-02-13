Delhi biker death: No safety measures at Janakpuri DJB site, police tell court
Preliminary probe finds lack of barricading and warning signs; two arrested, DJB officials suspended
Delhi Police on Friday, 13 February informed a city court that a preliminary investigation has found that no precautionary measures — such as caution boards or barricading — were in place at an excavation site in West Delhi’s Janakpuri where a motorcyclist died after falling into a pit.
The submissions were made before judicial magistrate first class Harjot Singh Aujla, who had directed the investigating officer (IO) to file a status report in the case.
According to the report, investigators examined CCTV footage from the area and concluded that safety protocols were not followed by the contractor engaged by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).
“Investigation was conducted, CCTV cameras were checked, and on analysing the CCTV cameras, it was found that no precautionary measures (caution boards, barricading, etc.) were followed by the contractor and his labourers around the excavation site, resulting in fall of rider into the ditch and subsequently causing death of the rider,” the report stated.
The incident occurred on the intervening night of 5 and 6 February, when Kamal Dhyani, a bank employee, fell into a 15-foot pit dug by the DJB near Joginder Singh Marg in Janakpuri. Police said two CCTV cameras at the site were operational and their footage was scrutinised during the probe.
So far, two people have been arrested in connection with the case, and three DJB officials have been suspended. The arrested individuals — sub-contractor Rajesh Prajapati and labourer Yogesh — have been remanded to judicial custody.
The IO told the court that Yogesh was seen in CCTV footage placing barricades and curtains around the site after the accident had occurred, an action captured by one of the cameras. Investigators have seized the relevant footage as evidence.
According to the report, the police control room received a call on 6 February reporting that a man had fallen into a pit near Andhra School. Responding officers reached the location and found an unconscious man and a motorcycle inside the ditch dug by the DJB.
“The other camera covers the place of barricades which were placed after the incident by the accused; these concerned CCTV footage have been seized. It is further submitted that the investigation of the case is going on and is at initial stage,” the report added.
Police also informed the court that documents recovered at the instance of Prajapati included a copy of a work order dated 27 June 2025, relating to rehabilitation of peripheral sewer lines in the Janakpuri area.
According to information provided by the DJB, the contract for rehabilitation and rectification of main peripheral sewer lines in Janakpuri had been awarded on 9 October 2025. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities examine responsibility for the lapse and possible further action in connection with the fatal incident.
With PTI inputs
