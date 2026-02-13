Delhi biker death: No safety measures at Janakpuri DJB site, police tell court

Delhi Police on Friday, 13 February informed a city court that a preliminary investigation has found that no precautionary measures — such as caution boards or barricading — were in place at an excavation site in West Delhi’s Janakpuri where a motorcyclist died after falling into a pit.

The submissions were made before judicial magistrate first class Harjot Singh Aujla, who had directed the investigating officer (IO) to file a status report in the case.

According to the report, investigators examined CCTV footage from the area and concluded that safety protocols were not followed by the contractor engaged by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

“Investigation was conducted, CCTV cameras were checked, and on analysing the CCTV cameras, it was found that no precautionary measures (caution boards, barricading, etc.) were followed by the contractor and his labourers around the excavation site, resulting in fall of rider into the ditch and subsequently causing death of the rider,” the report stated.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of 5 and 6 February, when Kamal Dhyani, a bank employee, fell into a 15-foot pit dug by the DJB near Joginder Singh Marg in Janakpuri. Police said two CCTV cameras at the site were operational and their footage was scrutinised during the probe.

So far, two people have been arrested in connection with the case, and three DJB officials have been suspended. The arrested individuals — sub-contractor Rajesh Prajapati and labourer Yogesh — have been remanded to judicial custody.