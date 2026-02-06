Delhi biker death: Did police tamper with the scene?

The death of a 25-year-old motorcyclist in west Delhi has deepened concerns about public safety and emergency response, after his family said they spent a frantic night searching for him — only to learn at dawn that his body had been discovered in an uncovered construction pit along his daily route home.

Kamal Dhyani was found dead inside a 15-foot-deep pit at a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) construction site in Janakpuri on the morning of Friday, 6 February. Police said they received a PCR call at around 7.00 am reporting a body inside the excavation, and subsequently informed his family.

But relatives and friends allege the tragedy unfolded over hours in which, they say, authorities failed to meaningfully assist them despite repeated pleas.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Delhi president Saurabh Bhardwaj visited the location and accused police of manipulating the scene. "This is the crime scene... On one side of this road, there's an 8-foot-high barricade with wire on top. There's also a barricade on the other side of the road. On the third side of this road, there's a large iron barricade, and there's a barricade on the other side of this ditch as well. Delhi Police have directly tampered with the crime scene. They have openly committed fraud by altering it.

"It's obvious to everyone here that the biker could only have fallen if someone had thrown him from an aeroplane. This is clear to any basic person... Did the man just appear out of thin air? Should any department stoop to such a level of depravity? Can any government fall to such a low level of dishonesty, just to claim that it wasn't anyone's fault and that the boy died on his own? That's why the crime scene was later barricaded from all sides..."

The episode comes against the backdrop of the recent death of 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta, whose car plunged into a deep water-filled excavation pit near Sector 150 in Greater Noida as he was returning home from work. Authorities said the vehicle fell into a pit dug for an under-construction basement, and rescue teams pulled him out hours later after he drowned.