'Cases declining': No cause for panic over missing persons data, says Delhi Police

Days after data showed that more than 800 people went missing in the national capital during the first half of January, the Delhi Police on Thursday sought to allay public concern, asserting that there was “no cause for panic or fear” as the figures actually indicate a decline compared to the corresponding period in previous years.

According to official data accessed by PTI, a total of 807 people were reported missing in Delhi between 1 January and 15 January, averaging around 54 cases a day. Of these, 509 were women and girls, while 298 were men. The data further showed that 191 of the missing persons were minors and 616 were adults.

In an official statement, the police said that although the data was correctly recorded, January 2026 witnessed a reduction in missing persons reports compared to the same period in earlier years. However, the police did not provide month-wise comparative figures in the statement.

The Delhi Police said it follows a transparent and impartial crime reporting policy, under which all missing persons complaints are promptly registered and investigated. Officials noted that reports can be filed not only at local police stations but also through online platforms and the Emergency Response Support System (112), ensuring easier access for the public.