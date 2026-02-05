'Cases declining': No cause for panic over missing persons data, says Delhi Police
Police cite decline compared to previous years; urge public to ignore rumours
Days after data showed that more than 800 people went missing in the national capital during the first half of January, the Delhi Police on Thursday sought to allay public concern, asserting that there was “no cause for panic or fear” as the figures actually indicate a decline compared to the corresponding period in previous years.
According to official data accessed by PTI, a total of 807 people were reported missing in Delhi between 1 January and 15 January, averaging around 54 cases a day. Of these, 509 were women and girls, while 298 were men. The data further showed that 191 of the missing persons were minors and 616 were adults.
In an official statement, the police said that although the data was correctly recorded, January 2026 witnessed a reduction in missing persons reports compared to the same period in earlier years. However, the police did not provide month-wise comparative figures in the statement.
The Delhi Police said it follows a transparent and impartial crime reporting policy, under which all missing persons complaints are promptly registered and investigated. Officials noted that reports can be filed not only at local police stations but also through online platforms and the Emergency Response Support System (112), ensuring easier access for the public.
“Standard operating procedures are strictly followed in all missing persons cases. Immediate efforts are initiated to trace the missing individual, and cases involving children are accorded the highest priority,” the statement said.
To strengthen investigations, dedicated missing persons squads have been deployed across all districts of the city. The police added that the Crime Branch’s Anti Human Trafficking Unit is also actively involved in handling missing persons cases, particularly those involving children, to ensure swift recovery.
The police further clarified that investigations so far have not revealed the involvement of any organised gang or criminal network in cases of missing or abducted children in Delhi.
Appealing to citizens to remain calm, the police urged people not to believe rumours or unverified information circulating on social media and other platforms. Officials warned that action would be taken against those found spreading panic or misinformation.
The Delhi Police also advised the public to promptly report any missing person and cooperate with authorities by providing accurate information, stressing that timely reporting plays a crucial role in tracing missing individuals.
