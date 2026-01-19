Noida techie death: Junior engineer terminated, show-cause notices to traffic officials

The Noida Authority on Sunday terminated the services of a junior engineer and issued show-cause notices to other officials responsible for traffic-related works after a 27-year-old software engineer died when his car plunged into a water-filled pit at a construction site in Sector 150.

In an official statement issued late Sunday night, the authority said its Chief Executive Officer, Lokesh M, ordered strict action and directed the immediate termination of junior engineer Naveen Kumar of the Noida Traffic Cell. Show-cause notices have also been issued to other officers and staff linked to traffic management in and around Sector 150.

The CEO has sought detailed reports from the concerned departments regarding the allotment and construction activities of the developer, Lotus, and ordered a review of safety arrangements at the site. The authority said negligence of safety norms at construction sites would not be tolerated.

“All departments have been instructed to re-inspect safety measures at ongoing construction projects in their respective areas to prevent recurrence of such incidents,” the statement said.

The action comes amid allegations of negligence and delay in rescue efforts following the death of Yuvraj Mehta, a resident of Tata Eureka Park society. Mehta’s car fell into a more than 20-feet-deep, water-filled pit dug for the basement of an under-construction building in the early hours of Saturday.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Rajeev Narayan Mishra said authorities made all possible efforts to rescue the victim.