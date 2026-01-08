Residents fall ill in Greater Noida’s Delta 1 amid fears of contaminated water

Several residents of Greater Noida’s Delta 1 Sector reported falling ill after allegedly consuming contaminated drinking water, triggering health concerns and complaints of sewage mixing with the local supply line, officials and residents said on Thursday.

People living in parts of the sector complained of symptoms including vomiting, fever, stomach pain and loose motion after using tap water over the past two days. The complaints prompted residents to allege that sewage overflow and damaged pipelines had led to contamination of the potable water supply.

However, officials of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) rejected claims of sewage mixing, stating that tests conducted so far had found the water to be safe. A senior GNIDA official said teams from the water department visited the affected homes and collected samples, which did not show signs of contamination.

Residents, however, maintained that the problem was caused by leaking pipelines and blocked sewer lines, particularly in parts of C Block. Former residents’ welfare association president Rishipal Bhati said around six to seven families fell ill after consuming tap water, adding that similar issues had been reported earlier from other blocks in the sector.

The incident comes at a time of heightened concern over water safety following recent reports from other states, including Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, where contaminated water supplies were linked to illness and deaths. Authorities across several regions have since stepped up monitoring of drinking water sources.

Residents of Delta 1 alleged that sewage water from overflowing drains was seeping into damaged pipelines and reaching household taps. Some said water leakage had become a recurring problem, while others complained of severe stomach ailments after consuming tap water.