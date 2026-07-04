Heavy rain disrupts life across India; schools shut in Mumbai, Himachal, alerts issued for Delhi

Heavy monsoon rain continued to disrupt normal life across several parts of India on Saturday, forcing the closure of schools and colleges in parts of Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued fresh weather alerts for Delhi and several other states. Flooding, waterlogging, landslides and transport disruptions have been reported from multiple regions as the southwest monsoon remains active.

In Mumbai, authorities ordered schools and colleges to remain shut for the afternoon session after the IMD issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure amid forecasts of intense showers, rising water levels and possible disruption to road and rail traffic.

The closure was extended to neighbouring districts, including Thane and Palghar, where heavy rain has also affected normal life. Civic authorities advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel and remain indoors during periods of intense rainfall. Several low-lying areas witnessed waterlogging, while commuters faced delays on key road corridors and suburban transport services.

The IMD has warned that heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely to continue over the next few days, raising concerns over flooding, traffic congestion and disruption to essential services across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The impact of the monsoon has been equally severe in Himachal Pradesh, where incessant rainfall has triggered landslides and damaged roads, severely affecting connectivity in the hill state. Educational institutions remained closed in five districts as authorities prioritised the safety of students and staff.