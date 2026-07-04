Heavy rain disrupts life across India; schools shut in Mumbai, Himachal, alerts issued for Delhi
Educational institutions closed in parts of Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh as monsoon intensifies, with IMD warning of more heavy rainfall across several states
Heavy monsoon rain continued to disrupt normal life across several parts of India on Saturday, forcing the closure of schools and colleges in parts of Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued fresh weather alerts for Delhi and several other states. Flooding, waterlogging, landslides and transport disruptions have been reported from multiple regions as the southwest monsoon remains active.
In Mumbai, authorities ordered schools and colleges to remain shut for the afternoon session after the IMD issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure amid forecasts of intense showers, rising water levels and possible disruption to road and rail traffic.
The closure was extended to neighbouring districts, including Thane and Palghar, where heavy rain has also affected normal life. Civic authorities advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel and remain indoors during periods of intense rainfall. Several low-lying areas witnessed waterlogging, while commuters faced delays on key road corridors and suburban transport services.
The IMD has warned that heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely to continue over the next few days, raising concerns over flooding, traffic congestion and disruption to essential services across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
The impact of the monsoon has been equally severe in Himachal Pradesh, where incessant rainfall has triggered landslides and damaged roads, severely affecting connectivity in the hill state. Educational institutions remained closed in five districts as authorities prioritised the safety of students and staff.
According to official reports, 484 roads, including two national highways, were blocked due to landslides, mudslides and debris. The road closures have disrupted the movement of residents, tourists and essential supplies, while restoration work is underway in several affected areas. Authorities have advised people to avoid travelling through vulnerable stretches as more rainfall is forecast.
Officials continue to monitor rivers, streams and landslide-prone zones across the state, with disaster response teams remaining on alert in vulnerable districts.
The active monsoon system has also prompted weather warnings across several other states. In Delhi, the IMD has issued red and orange alerts for different parts of the National Capital Region, forecasting heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. Residents have been advised to exercise caution as intense showers could lead to waterlogging, traffic snarls and localised flooding in low-lying areas.
Rainfall alerts have also been issued for Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and parts of northern and central India, reflecting the widespread influence of the current monsoon spell. Authorities in several states have stepped up monitoring of vulnerable areas and advised district administrations to remain prepared for emergency response, particularly in flood- and landslide-prone regions.
The IMD has urged people in affected areas to stay updated through official weather bulletins, avoid waterlogged roads and landslide-prone locations, and follow advisories issued by local administrations. With heavy rainfall expected to persist over the coming days, authorities remain on alert to minimise disruption and respond swiftly to any weather-related emergencies.