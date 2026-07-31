Assam floods leave over 2 lakh reeling as death toll climbs to 80
Floodwaters have spread across 437 villages under 21 revenue circles, leaving vast stretches of land submerged
The flood situation in Assam continues to remain grim, with swollen rivers and relentless waters disrupting lives across the state. More than 2.12 lakh people across eight districts are battling the impact of inundation, while the cumulative death toll from this year's flood season has risen to 80, officials said on Friday.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a total of 2,12,441 people are currently affected by floods in Golaghat, Sivasagar, Biswanath, Charaideo, Kamrup (Metropolitan), Jorhat, Dhemaji and Nagaon districts.
The floodwaters have spread across 437 villages under 21 revenue circles, leaving vast stretches of land submerged. Nearly 17,198 hectares of cropland have been inundated, dealing a heavy blow to farmers and rural communities dependent on agriculture.
The flood toll climbed further after two more deaths were reported from Sivasagar district in the past 24 hours, taking the state's overall flood-related fatalities this season to 80.
As waters continue to test the resilience of communities, authorities are intensifying relief and rescue efforts in affected areas. Relief camps have been set up at 21 locations to provide shelter to displaced families, while district administrations are ensuring the supply of essential provisions, including food, drinking water and other necessities.
Urban areas have also been caught in the grip of the crisis, with parts of Kamrup Metropolitan district continuing to face waterlogging. The localities of Padumbari and Tetelia-Boragaon Service Lane remain affected due to persistent urban flooding.
Amid rising water levels in key rivers, authorities have issued fresh advisories urging residents to exercise caution. The ASDMA, on Thursday night, asked people to stay away from the Dhansiri (South) River in Golaghat district after water levels at Numaligarh showed a continuous rise.
"Due to the continuous increase in the water level of River Dhansiri (South) at Numaligarh in Golaghat district of Assam, citizens are advised to stay away from the river," the disaster management authority said in a public advisory.
Officials said the state government and district administrations are closely monitoring the evolving flood situation, particularly in vulnerable zones, as several rivers continue to flow at elevated levels.
Residents living in low-lying areas and along riverbanks have been urged to remain vigilant and follow safety instructions issued by local administrations and disaster management agencies.
With the monsoon waters continuing to challenge Assam's vast riverine landscape, rescue teams, government agencies and local communities remain engaged in efforts to minimise damage and provide relief to those affected.
With IANS inputs