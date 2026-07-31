Assam floods leave over 2 lakh reeling as death toll climbs to 80

The flood situation in Assam continues to remain grim, with swollen rivers and relentless waters disrupting lives across the state. More than 2.12 lakh people across eight districts are battling the impact of inundation, while the cumulative death toll from this year's flood season has risen to 80, officials said on Friday.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a total of 2,12,441 people are currently affected by floods in Golaghat, Sivasagar, Biswanath, Charaideo, Kamrup (Metropolitan), Jorhat, Dhemaji and Nagaon districts.

The floodwaters have spread across 437 villages under 21 revenue circles, leaving vast stretches of land submerged. Nearly 17,198 hectares of cropland have been inundated, dealing a heavy blow to farmers and rural communities dependent on agriculture.

The flood toll climbed further after two more deaths were reported from Sivasagar district in the past 24 hours, taking the state's overall flood-related fatalities this season to 80.

As waters continue to test the resilience of communities, authorities are intensifying relief and rescue efforts in affected areas. Relief camps have been set up at 21 locations to provide shelter to displaced families, while district administrations are ensuring the supply of essential provisions, including food, drinking water and other necessities.