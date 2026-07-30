Assam flood death toll rises to 78; over 3 lakh still affected as IMD warns of more rain

The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Thursday despite receding waters in several parts of the state, with the death toll rising to 78 and more than three lakh people still affected by the deluge.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms at isolated places across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland over the next three days, raising concerns about fresh flooding in districts bordering the neighbouring states.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), three people died in the past 24 hours—two in Sivasagar district and one in Golaghat—taking this year's flood death toll to 78.

More than 3 lakh people remained affected across the state, with Charaideo the worst-hit district, where 1,37,561 people were impacted, followed by Sivasagar (84,600) and Jorhat (49,911).

An ASDMA official said there was no rainfall in most flood-hit districts of Upper Assam, allowing water levels to recede and providing some relief to affected residents.