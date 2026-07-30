Assam flood death toll rises to 78; over 3 lakh still affected as IMD warns of more rain
Water recedes in several districts, but heavy rainfall forecast for Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland over next three days
The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Thursday despite receding waters in several parts of the state, with the death toll rising to 78 and more than three lakh people still affected by the deluge.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms at isolated places across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland over the next three days, raising concerns about fresh flooding in districts bordering the neighbouring states.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), three people died in the past 24 hours—two in Sivasagar district and one in Golaghat—taking this year's flood death toll to 78.
More than 3 lakh people remained affected across the state, with Charaideo the worst-hit district, where 1,37,561 people were impacted, followed by Sivasagar (84,600) and Jorhat (49,911).
An ASDMA official said there was no rainfall in most flood-hit districts of Upper Assam, allowing water levels to recede and providing some relief to affected residents.
Over 16,500 displaced people were staying in 71 relief camps, while another 72,000 people were receiving assistance through 30 relief distribution centres.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to review the flood situation. Sarma said that although floodwaters had receded, many people were still unable to return home as their houses had either been damaged or were filled with mud and silt.
Shah assured the chief minister of all possible assistance from the Centre for relief and restoration efforts.
Rescue and relief operations involving multiple agencies, including medical and veterinary teams, continued in the affected areas.
The ASDMA said 21,523.08 hectares of cropland remained submerged. More than 11,000 animals had been washed away, while another 17,000 were affected.
The floods have also damaged embankments, roads, houses, schools and other public infrastructure across several districts.
The IMD said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely between July 30 and August 1 at isolated places in Assam and parts of Arunachal Pradesh, with Tinsukia, Dhemaji and Lakhimpur among the districts that could be affected.
The ASDMA urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant and follow official advisories as weather conditions evolve.