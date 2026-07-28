From survival to rebuilding: Assam flood victims face long road to recovery

For Mukul and Bonti Bezbora, surviving Assam's devastating floods meant clinging to a floating wooden divan for 12 hours as raging waters swept through their home. They escaped with their lives, but almost everything they owned was lost.

The septuagenarian couple from Nazira in Sivasagar district, the worst-affected area in this year's floods, were rescued by boat on 20 July after spending a terrifying night trapped inside their inundated house. With their mobile phones rendered useless after the batteries ran out, they remained cut off from the outside world until rescue teams reached them.

Recalling the ordeal, retired Gargaon College professor Mukul Bezbora said the floodwaters rose rapidly after nightfall on 19 July.