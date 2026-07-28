Assam flood situation improves marginally, over 4.4 lakh still affected

The flood situation in Assam showed signs of improvement on Monday, with no fresh deaths reported over the past 24 hours, although more than 4.45 lakh people continue to be affected across six districts, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The latest ASDMA bulletin said 4,45,495 people remain affected in Sivasagar, Golaghat, Charaideo, Jorhat, Nagaon and Kamrup (Metropolitan). The figure marks a decline from Sunday, when more than 5.24 lakh people were impacted across five districts.

With no new fatalities recorded during the reporting period, the death toll from this year's floods remains at 68.