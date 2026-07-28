Assam flood situation improves marginally, over 4.4 lakh still affected
No fresh deaths reported in the last 24 hours, but thousands remain displaced as relief operations continue across six districts
The flood situation in Assam showed signs of improvement on Monday, with no fresh deaths reported over the past 24 hours, although more than 4.45 lakh people continue to be affected across six districts, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
The latest ASDMA bulletin said 4,45,495 people remain affected in Sivasagar, Golaghat, Charaideo, Jorhat, Nagaon and Kamrup (Metropolitan). The figure marks a decline from Sunday, when more than 5.24 lakh people were impacted across five districts.
With no new fatalities recorded during the reporting period, the death toll from this year's floods remains at 68.
Charaideo continues to be the worst-affected district, with 1,88,404 people impacted, followed by Sivasagar with 1,44,461 affected residents and Jorhat with 74,458.
Relief efforts remain underway, with 90 relief camps currently housing 28,695 displaced people. Authorities are also operating 94 relief distribution centres to support those affected.
The ASDMA said the Dhansiri (South) river was flowing above the danger level at Numaligarh in Golaghat district, keeping officials on alert despite the overall improvement in flood conditions.
Rescue and relief operations are being carried out by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and civil defence teams. A total of 67 boats have been deployed across the affected areas.
Floodwaters continue to affect agriculture and livestock, with 37,139.52 hectares of cropland still submerged. The disaster has also resulted in the loss of 26,679 animals.
Authorities said damage to homes, roads and other public infrastructure has been reported from several affected districts, while assessment and restoration work continues.