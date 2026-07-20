Upper Assam floods drown tea belt, trigger humanitarian crisis

A relentless deluge coupled with a cloudburst in neighbouring Nagaland has plunged Upper Assam's famed tea belt into a humanitarian crisis, with floodwaters submerging vast stretches of plantations, displacing thousands of workers and crippling essential infrastructure, the Tea Association of India (TAI) said on Monday.

Expressing deep concern over the unfolding disaster, the Assam unit of TAI said the Nazira subdivision in Sivasagar district — one of the state's most important tea-growing regions — has borne the brunt of the flooding as rivers originating in Nagaland swelled beyond danger levels.

"The sudden surge of water in the rivers originating from Nagaland resulted in all major rivers flowing above the danger level. The breach of the Dorika River embankment further aggravated the situation, causing extensive inundation across the tea estates of the Nazira region," the association said in a statement.

Almost every tea estate in the affected belt now lies submerged, with workers' quarters, estate hospitals, schools, roads and other vital infrastructure swallowed by floodwaters, bringing life and plantation activities to a grinding halt.

The devastation has forced thousands of tea workers and their families to flee their homes and seek shelter in factory buildings, managers' bungalows and other elevated structures within the estates, turning workplaces into makeshift relief camps.