Assam flood: Train services hit as river water submerges rail tracks

The NFR has mobilised emergency response teams, deploying railway personnel, restoration equipment and essential materials to the affected locations. However, repair efforts can begin only after the floodwaters withdraw enough to allow officials to assess the extent of damage to tracks and infrastructure.

Senior railway officials are closely monitoring the situation, with teams remaining on standby to restore normal services at the earliest. The NFR said the exact scale of damage and the timeline for resumption of train operations would become clear only after the waters recede.

The railway disruption comes amid a worsening flood situation across Assam, where swollen rivers have submerged large areas, damaged infrastructure and affected thousands of residents.

Amid the mounting crisis, the Indian Army has launched 'Operation Jal Rahat' to assist the Assam government in large-scale rescue and relief operations across flood-hit districts of eastern Assam.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the flood situation has deteriorated sharply, with one person reported dead in Sivasagar district, taking the state's flood-related death toll this year to five.

More than 57,100 people across seven districts — Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Udalguri — have been affected by the deluge, a significant rise from nearly 24,000 reported a day earlier.

Charaideo has emerged as the worst-hit district, with around 24,000 people affected, followed by Dhemaji, where more than 22,000 residents are battling the impact of the floods. Dibrugarh has reported over 4,000 affected people, while parts of Jorhat, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Udalguri continue to remain under the grip of rising waters.

With rivers in spate and relentless rains continuing, authorities remain on high alert as rescue and restoration teams race against time to contain the impact of Assam's unfolding flood emergency.

With IANS inputs