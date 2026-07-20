J&K flash floods kill over 20 as cloudbursts devastate Poonch, Rajouri

The death toll from devastating flash floods triggered by multiple cloudbursts in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri districts has crossed 20, while dozens remain missing as rescue teams continue intensive search operations amid fears that more bodies remain buried under debris.

The disaster, which struck in the early hours of Sunday, unleashed widespread destruction across the twin districts, sweeping away homes, vehicles and livestock, while damaging public infrastructure and forcing hundreds of residents to flee to safer areas.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the situation, while chief minister Omar Abdullah chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials in Jammu, directing all departments to intensify relief and rehabilitation efforts. Officials said the chief minister remained in constant touch with the administration, seeking regular updates and assuring affected residents that the government would provide all possible assistance.

The worst devastation was reported from the Surankote area of Poonch district, where flash floods and landslides triggered by cloudbursts swept away families and flattened homes. Rescue teams comprising the Army, police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), civil administration and local volunteers have been searching relentlessly for those missing.

Officials said several people were washed away or trapped beneath debris after floodwaters tore through villages. Numerous houses, water mills and other structures were either destroyed or severely damaged, while dozens of cattle also perished.

In one of the worst-hit incidents, a house in Marrah village was washed away, leaving eight members of a family missing. Rescue teams have recovered some of the bodies, while efforts to locate the remaining victims continue. Another family suffered similar losses after a house in Sangla village was swept away.

Elsewhere in Poonch, a mud house collapsed in the Haveli area, killing a woman and seriously injuring her husband, who was later referred to Government Medical College, Rajouri, for specialised treatment.

Authorities said more than 30 people stranded near rivers and flood-hit areas in Poonch were rescued during emergency operations.