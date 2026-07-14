Assam flood toll rises to 3 as affected population surges 4X to over 37,000

The flood situation in Assam worsened on Tuesday, with the death toll rising to three and the number of affected people surging nearly fourfold to more than 37,000 in a day, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The latest death was reported from the Naduar revenue circle in Sonitpur district over the past 24 hours, the disaster management authority said in its bulletin.

Floodwaters have inundated parts of six districts — Sonitpur, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Jorhat and Sivasagar — affecting 12 revenue circles and 99 villages.

A total of 37,032 people are currently affected by the floods, a sharp rise from more than 9,600 people across six districts on Monday.

Lakhimpur remains the worst-hit district, with 35,696 people affected by the deluge.