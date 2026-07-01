Assam floods worsen; over 46,000 affected, first death reported in Dhemaji
Over 3,809 hectares of cropland remain submerged, raising fears of crop losses
Assam's flood crisis deepened on Wednesday, with swollen rivers continuing to inundate vast stretches of the state, affecting nearly 47,000 people across six districts and claiming the first life in this year's deluge.
According to the latest bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a woman died after being swept away by floodwaters in Sissiborgaon in Dhemaji district on Tuesday, marking the first flood-related fatality of the season.
The flood situation showed little sign of easing as 46,938 people across 10 revenue circles and 221 villages remained marooned by rising waters in Dhemaji, Nalbari, Dibrugarh, Chirang, Lakhimpur and Biswanath districts.
Dhemaji continues to bear the brunt of the disaster, accounting for 45,841 of the affected population, making it by far the worst-hit district in the state.
The ASDMA said the Brahmaputra and one other major river were flowing above the danger level, keeping low-lying areas submerged and disrupting normal life. Floodwaters have also damaged infrastructure in several parts of the state, although the full extent of the destruction is still being assessed.
The agricultural sector has suffered a significant blow, with more than 3,809 hectares of cropland remaining under water, raising concerns over crop losses and the livelihoods of thousands of farmers.
Relief and rescue efforts are underway, with over 450 displaced people taking shelter in four relief camps, while authorities are operating six relief distribution centres to provide food and essential supplies to affected residents.
The floods have also taken a heavy toll on livestock, with more than 88,000 animals affected across the inundated districts.
With rivers continuing to swell and large areas still submerged, authorities remain on alert as rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations continue in the flood-hit regions.
With PTI inputs