Assam floods worsen; over 46,000 affected, first death reported in Dhemaji

Assam's flood crisis deepened on Wednesday, with swollen rivers continuing to inundate vast stretches of the state, affecting nearly 47,000 people across six districts and claiming the first life in this year's deluge.

According to the latest bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a woman died after being swept away by floodwaters in Sissiborgaon in Dhemaji district on Tuesday, marking the first flood-related fatality of the season.

The flood situation showed little sign of easing as 46,938 people across 10 revenue circles and 221 villages remained marooned by rising waters in Dhemaji, Nalbari, Dibrugarh, Chirang, Lakhimpur and Biswanath districts.

Dhemaji continues to bear the brunt of the disaster, accounting for 45,841 of the affected population, making it by far the worst-hit district in the state.