Arunachal flood toll rises to 4 with over 90,000 affected
Two women remain missing as floods and landslides batter all 28 districts; rescue and relief operations continue amid widespread damage to homes, roads and public infrastructure
The flood situation in Arunachal Pradesh worsened on Tuesday with one more person losing their life, taking the death toll to four, while over 90,000 people were affected across all 28 districts of the state, according to official data.
Two women remained missing and 21 others were injured after days of incessant rain triggered flash floods and landslides, damaging homes, roads, bridges and essential public infrastructure, a report by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said.
The deteriorating situation prompted Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kiren Rijiju to undertake aerial and ground surveys of the worst-affected Keyi Panyor district.
The visit came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Khandu to review the flood situation and assured all possible assistance from the Centre.
According to the SEOC, 90,499 people in 251 villages spread across 202 administrative circles have been affected since 24 June. On Monday, the disaster had impacted 12 districts, but continued rainfall has since extended its reach across the state.
Upper Siang district accounted for the highest number of affected people at 47,357, followed by Siang (23,715), Kra Daadi (8,171) and East Kameng (5,895).
Officials said the latest fatality occurred in a landslide at Sarti village in Anjaw district on 28 June. The three earlier deaths were reported after flash floods struck Possa in Keyi Panyor district on 24 June. The SEOC said 21 people sustained injuries in the Keyi Panyor disaster, while two women remain untraceable.
Welcoming the visiting Union ministers, Khandu said in a post on X that they had come to assess the extent of the devastation caused by the recent calamity. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for deputing them to the state.
Chouhan said the visit was aimed at assessing the ground situation and ensuring that all possible support reached affected communities. He noted that standing crops, including paddy, oranges and bananas, had suffered extensive damage, affecting farmers' livelihoods.
"We have spoken to our brothers and sisters here and witnessed the extent of the destruction. The losses are enormous," the Union agriculture minister said.
The SEOC report said 342 kutcha houses, 82 pucca houses and 37 huts have been damaged. Livestock losses include 130 poultry birds, 613 small animals and six large animals.
The floods have also severely disrupted infrastructure. As many as 80 roads, 12 bridges, 18 culverts, 147 water supply schemes, 21 power lines, 60 electric poles, seven flood protection walls, four hydropower projects, four government buildings and two hospitals have been damaged.
Several roads in Keyi Panyor, Papum Pare, East Siang, Upper Siang, Pakke Kessang, Lower Dibang Valley and Kra Daadi remain blocked or are undergoing restoration.
The report further said that 1,010 hectares of forest land and 312.2 hectares of agricultural and horticultural land have been affected.
Rescue and relief operations are continuing with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), state police, the Indian Air Force, civil aviation helicopters and local volunteers.
Stranded residents have been rescued from Keyi Panyor and Lower Dibang Valley, while relief camps have been set up in the worst-hit areas. Food grains, medicines and other essential supplies are being distributed to affected families.
Meanwhile, Governor K. T. Parnaik called for a "whole-of-the-state" approach to tackle the crisis. During a meeting at Raj Bhavan, Khandu briefed the governor on the evolving situation and the relief measures being undertaken.
Parnaik also commended the efforts of the SDRF, district administrations, disaster management agencies, the Indian Red Cross Society, volunteers and local residents involved in rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations.