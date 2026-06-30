Arunachal flood toll rises to 4 with over 90,000 affected

The flood situation in Arunachal Pradesh worsened on Tuesday with one more person losing their life, taking the death toll to four, while over 90,000 people were affected across all 28 districts of the state, according to official data.

Two women remained missing and 21 others were injured after days of incessant rain triggered flash floods and landslides, damaging homes, roads, bridges and essential public infrastructure, a report by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said.

The deteriorating situation prompted Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kiren Rijiju to undertake aerial and ground surveys of the worst-affected Keyi Panyor district.

The visit came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Khandu to review the flood situation and assured all possible assistance from the Centre.

According to the SEOC, 90,499 people in 251 villages spread across 202 administrative circles have been affected since 24 June. On Monday, the disaster had impacted 12 districts, but continued rainfall has since extended its reach across the state.

Upper Siang district accounted for the highest number of affected people at 47,357, followed by Siang (23,715), Kra Daadi (8,171) and East Kameng (5,895).

Officials said the latest fatality occurred in a landslide at Sarti village in Anjaw district on 28 June. The three earlier deaths were reported after flash floods struck Possa in Keyi Panyor district on 24 June. The SEOC said 21 people sustained injuries in the Keyi Panyor disaster, while two women remain untraceable.

Welcoming the visiting Union ministers, Khandu said in a post on X that they had come to assess the extent of the devastation caused by the recent calamity. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for deputing them to the state.

Chouhan said the visit was aimed at assessing the ground situation and ensuring that all possible support reached affected communities. He noted that standing crops, including paddy, oranges and bananas, had suffered extensive damage, affecting farmers' livelihoods.

"We have spoken to our brothers and sisters here and witnessed the extent of the destruction. The losses are enormous," the Union agriculture minister said.

The SEOC report said 342 kutcha houses, 82 pucca houses and 37 huts have been damaged. Livestock losses include 130 poultry birds, 613 small animals and six large animals.