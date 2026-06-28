Arunachal flash flood toll rises to 2; search for 3 missing enters fourth day

District officials said five people were initially reported missing. The first victim, Nirmala Gupta (35), a teacher at Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV), was found dead on 24 June.

The disaster has also left around 20 people injured, including three in critical condition, while nearly 20 houses and residential units have been damaged. Several goods-laden vehicles were also swept away or damaged by the flash floods.

The Potin-Kimin highway remains blocked due to recurring landslides and continuous slippage of earth and debris. Police personnel have been deployed along vulnerable stretches to regulate traffic and assist restoration work, while road clearance is being carried out on a war footing, subject to weather conditions. Authorities said priority is being given to emergency vehicles, essential supplies and engineering equipment.

To strengthen relief efforts, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on 25 June deployed a helicopter to airlift National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, rescue equipment and relief materials, including a rescue boat, to the affected district.

Meanwhile, the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) has begun releasing water from the Ranganadi Dam as a precautionary measure due to rising reservoir inflows. Power generation at the hydropower project has been temporarily suspended.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives, Arunachal Pradesh governor Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) and Union minister Kiren Rijiju conveyed their condolences to the bereaved families and expressed hope for the safe recovery of those still missing.

The governor directed the district administration and all concerned departments to remain on high alert and strengthen disaster preparedness as the monsoon intensifies.

Heavy rainfall over the past several days has triggered flash floods, landslides and widespread damage across Arunachal Pradesh, prompting disaster management authorities to advise residents living in vulnerable areas and along riverbanks to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel.

The Assam government has also issued a high alert over fears of rising water levels in the Brahmaputra and its tributaries, warning that continued rainfall in Arunachal's upper catchment areas could lead to significant downstream flooding in several districts.

With IANS inputs