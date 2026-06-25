Arunachal flash floods: Hunt on for 4 missing as Assam sounds high alert

Search and rescue teams continued operations for a second straight day on Thursday to locate four people still missing after devastating flash floods ripped through Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor district, leaving a trail of destruction and prompting flood warnings downstream in Assam.

The disaster struck the NEEPCO project colony near Poosa under the Yazali circle after incessant rainfall triggered flash floods and severe waterlogging in the area. Five people were initially reported missing.

Rescuers recovered the body of one of the missing persons, Nirmala Gupta (35), a teacher at Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV), on Wednesday afternoon. Four others — Elesh Marak (13), Balari Marak (30), Tao Anjina (46) and Sourav Kumar (48) — remain untraced.

At least 20 people sustained injuries in the calamity, including three who are in critical condition and undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

Officials said continuous heavy rainfall caused an under-construction retaining wall to collapse, leading to flooding in low-lying residential areas around the colony. Nearly 20 houses and residential units were damaged, while several goods-laden vehicles were either swept away or severely damaged by the floodwaters.