Over 22,000 affected as Assam floods inundate six districts
Heavy rain damages crops, disrupts rail services after partial collapse of a bridge in Dhemaji district
More than 22,000 people have been affected by the first wave of floods in Assam after days of heavy rainfall across the state and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, officials said on Monday.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), flooding has impacted 22,124 people across six districts — Dhemaji, Nalbari, Dibrugarh, Chirang, Lakhimpur and Kokrajhar.
Dhemaji is the worst-hit district, with 15,483 residents affected as continuous rainfall submerged large areas.
The ASDMA said floodwaters have inundated 96 villages and damaged nearly 1,690 hectares of agricultural land, affecting standing crops and disrupting the livelihoods of thousands of farmers.
Authorities also reported that the Disang River in Sivasagar district was flowing above the danger mark at Nanglamuraghat, raising concerns of further flooding in low-lying areas if rainfall persists.
The floods have also affected livestock, with 48,199 animals impacted by the deluge.
Meanwhile, heavy rain and riverbank erosion led to the partial collapse of a railway bridge over the Simen River in Dhemaji district, disrupting rail connectivity in the region.
The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said more than 110 mm of rainfall in and around Dhemaji triggered severe flooding and erosion near the bridge. Train services between Archipathar and Simen Chapari stations have been suspended until further notice as a precaution.
Railway officials said the bridge, originally constructed in 1965 and later converted to broad gauge, remained structurally stable, but continuous erosion washed away part of the riverbank, destabilising one of its supporting piers.
Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as rain continues across several parts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, with district administrations instructed to remain on alert for any further deterioration.
With IANS inputs