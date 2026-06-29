Over 22,000 affected as Assam floods inundate six districts

More than 22,000 people have been affected by the first wave of floods in Assam after days of heavy rainfall across the state and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, officials said on Monday.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), flooding has impacted 22,124 people across six districts — Dhemaji, Nalbari, Dibrugarh, Chirang, Lakhimpur and Kokrajhar.

Dhemaji is the worst-hit district, with 15,483 residents affected as continuous rainfall submerged large areas.

The ASDMA said floodwaters have inundated 96 villages and damaged nearly 1,690 hectares of agricultural land, affecting standing crops and disrupting the livelihoods of thousands of farmers.

Authorities also reported that the Disang River in Sivasagar district was flowing above the danger mark at Nanglamuraghat, raising concerns of further flooding in low-lying areas if rainfall persists.