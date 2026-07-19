Flash floods ravage Rajouri; hundreds moved to safety

The situation worsened after the Darhali River breached a flood protection wall near Bela Colony, sending a torrent of water into the new bus stand area. Several vehicles were washed away or submerged as floodwaters raced through the town.

A slum settlement near Abdullah Bridge was among the worst-hit areas, with more than 50 families forced to abandon their homes as rising waters entered the locality. Residents near Tariq Bridge also received evacuation assistance after police teams responded to multiple distress calls.

"Our teams are responding to almost every SOS call. At this stage, our priority is to prevent any loss of life. While there has been significant damage to property, the extent of the losses will be assessed once the floodwaters recede," a police official said.

Police personnel patrolled vulnerable areas, issued public announcements and urged people living along riverbanks and flood-prone zones to move to safer places amid the continuing weather threat.

The district administration has advised residents to remain alert, while police control rooms have been activated to coordinate rescue efforts and provide assistance to affected families.

Meanwhile, Rajouri MLA Ahmed cut short his scheduled participation in a protest in Jammu and returned to the town to stand with flood-hit residents.

"I have abandoned my party programme to stand with my people, as the flash floods have caused extensive damage to public and private property," Ahmad said, urging the administration to begin immediate relief and rehabilitation work for affected families.

With PTI inputs