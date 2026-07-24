Assam: Dikhow river remains in severe flood category
Assam State Disaster Management Authority issues a public advisory urging residents to stay away from the river
Even as water levels in the Dikhow river show the first signs of receding, the flood threat in Assam's Sivasagar district remains far from over.
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Friday issued a public advisory urging residents to stay away from the river, warning that it continues to flow well above the danger mark and poses a serious risk to people living along its banks.
The advisory was issued after the Central Water Commission (CWC) reported that the Dikhow River remained in the 'severe flood' category on Friday morning despite recording a marginal fall in water levels.
According to the CWC, the river was flowing at 94.26 metres at 9 a.m., which is 1.86 metres above the danger level of 92.40 metres. Although the level has begun to recede, officials said the river remains dangerously swollen and continues to threaten low-lying areas in and around Sivasagar.
"Due to the continuous increase in the water level of River Dikhow at Sivasagar in Sivasagar district of Assam, citizens are advised to stay away from the river," the ASDMA said in its advisory issued in the interest of public safety.
The warning remains in force from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, with district authorities and disaster management officials closely monitoring the evolving flood situation.
The CWC also noted that the river is flowing just 0.09 metres below its highest flood level (HFL) of 94.35 metres, recorded on July 2, 2024, underscoring the seriousness of the situation despite the slight decline in water levels.
Authorities have appealed to residents, particularly those in vulnerable riverside and low-lying areas, to avoid venturing near the Dikhow River for fishing, bathing or any other activity until conditions improve.
Officials said emergency response teams remain on alert and are prepared to respond swiftly should fresh rainfall or rising upstream inflows trigger another surge in the river level.
The administration has also urged people to rely only on official updates, refrain from spreading rumours and immediately report any flood-related emergency to the local administration or disaster management authorities.
With IANS inputs