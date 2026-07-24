Assam: Dikhow river remains in severe flood category

Even as water levels in the Dikhow river show the first signs of receding, the flood threat in Assam's Sivasagar district remains far from over.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Friday issued a public advisory urging residents to stay away from the river, warning that it continues to flow well above the danger mark and poses a serious risk to people living along its banks.

The advisory was issued after the Central Water Commission (CWC) reported that the Dikhow River remained in the 'severe flood' category on Friday morning despite recording a marginal fall in water levels.

According to the CWC, the river was flowing at 94.26 metres at 9 a.m., which is 1.86 metres above the danger level of 92.40 metres. Although the level has begun to recede, officials said the river remains dangerously swollen and continues to threaten low-lying areas in and around Sivasagar.