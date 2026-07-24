Assam flood toll climbs to 47 as over 7.2 lakh people affected
Six more deaths reported in the past 24 hours as rising river levels and widespread rain worsen flood situation across 11 districts
The flood situation in Assam deteriorated further on Thursday, with six more people losing their lives over the past 24 hours, taking this year's flood death toll to 47, while the number of people affected by the deluge rose to more than 7.21 lakh across 11 districts.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), four of the latest deaths were reported from Sivasagar district and two from neighbouring Charaideo.
The number of affected people increased sharply from 6.43 lakh in 10 districts on Wednesday to over 7.21 lakh spread across 37 revenue circles and 883 villages.
Sivasagar remained the worst-affected district, with around 3.75 lakh people impacted, followed by Charaideo, where nearly 1.86 lakh residents have been affected. Jorhat accounted for another 1.15 lakh affected people.
Authorities said 103 relief camps were currently housing 24,124 displaced people, while 255 relief distribution centres were operating across the flood-hit areas to provide essential supplies.
The floods have also inundated 25,375.44 hectares of agricultural land, raising concerns over crop losses and livelihoods.
The ASDMA said several major rivers continued to flow above the danger mark, with persistent rainfall across much of the state threatening to aggravate the situation further.
Among the rivers flowing above the red alert level are the Burhidining at Khowang in Dibrugarh district, the Kikhor and Desang rivers in Sivasagar, the Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat district, and the Kushiyara at Sribhumi.
The disaster management authority also reported damage to infrastructure in several parts of the state, although a detailed assessment is still under way.
With more rainfall forecast across Assam, authorities remain on alert amid concerns that the flood situation could worsen in the coming days.
With PTI inputs