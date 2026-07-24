Assam flood toll climbs to 47 as over 7.2 lakh people affected

The flood situation in Assam deteriorated further on Thursday, with six more people losing their lives over the past 24 hours, taking this year's flood death toll to 47, while the number of people affected by the deluge rose to more than 7.21 lakh across 11 districts.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), four of the latest deaths were reported from Sivasagar district and two from neighbouring Charaideo.

The number of affected people increased sharply from 6.43 lakh in 10 districts on Wednesday to over 7.21 lakh spread across 37 revenue circles and 883 villages.

Sivasagar remained the worst-affected district, with around 3.75 lakh people impacted, followed by Charaideo, where nearly 1.86 lakh residents have been affected. Jorhat accounted for another 1.15 lakh affected people.

Authorities said 103 relief camps were currently housing 24,124 displaced people, while 255 relief distribution centres were operating across the flood-hit areas to provide essential supplies.