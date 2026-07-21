Flood situation in Assam remains grim, 3.6 lakh affected

Assam remained in the grip of a swelling flood crisis on Tuesday, with more than 3.6 lakh people affected across several districts as relentless waters disrupted daily life and triggered large-scale rescue and relief operations.

Multiple agencies, including the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and emergency services, joined hands to reach communities cut off by the rising waters.

Train services in parts of Upper Assam remained disrupted for the second consecutive day as floodwaters submerged railway tracks. The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) cancelled, diverted and short-terminated several trains, while special services were introduced to help stranded passengers.

Sivasagar emerged as the worst-hit district, with nearly 1.58 lakh people affected. The Dikhow River breached the “extreme flood level”, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), raising fresh concerns among residents living along its banks.