Assam flood toll rises to 68 as over 5.2 lakh people remain affected

Heavy rains continued to leave a trail of destruction in Assam, even as the overall flood situation showed signs of improvement on Sunday. Two more people drowned in floodwaters in Charaideo district over the past 24 hours, taking this year's flood death toll in the state to 68.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 5.24 lakh people remain affected across five districts — Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Sivasagar.

Charaideo remains the worst-affected district, with nearly 1.9 lakh people impacted by the floods. It is followed by Sivasagar, where more than 1.5 lakh people have been affected, and Jorhat, with around 1.4 lakh people facing the impact of the deluge.

The situation has improved compared with Saturday, when nearly 6.55 lakh people across six districts were affected by flooding.

Relief operations are continuing, with the state administration running 354 relief camps and aid distribution centres across four districts. These facilities are currently sheltering 37,724 displaced people.