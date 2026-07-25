Assam flood situation remains grim; 61 dead, over 7.05 lakh affected

The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Saturday, 25 July, even as the water level has started to recede in some parts, while 61 people have died of the deluge and over 7.05 lakh people are affected in nine districts, officials said.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin late on Friday night, 14 more people lost their lives in the deluge during the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 61 this year.

Two women drowned in flood waters in Charaideo; followed by six, including one woman, in Sivasagar; and one each in Jorhat, it added.

According to the authority's daily flood report, more than 7,05,100 people have been affected in Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon and Sivasagar districts.

Sivasagar is the worst-hit district with nearly 3.5 lakh people affected, followed by Charaideo with almost 1.9 lakh people and Jorhat with more than 1.3 lakh people reeling under floodwaters.

The flood situation has improved marginally since Thursday, when over 7.21 lakh people were affected across 11 districts.