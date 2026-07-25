Why Assam is witnessing one of its worst floods in decades

As Assam grapples with one of its worst flood disasters in decades, experts say the devastation in the state's Upper Assam region is the result of a combination of extreme rainfall, climate change and human-induced changes to the landscape that have reduced the capacity of rivers to absorb floodwaters.

The floods have claimed at least 58 lives, affected around seven lakh people across 856 villages in 12 districts and left vast stretches of Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat under water. More than 1.15 lakh people are living in relief camps, while thousands have been rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Army, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services, and local authorities.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said relief teams are yet to reach tens of thousands of people in parts of Sivasagar district because receding floodwaters have left behind several feet of sediment, making roads inaccessible.

The immediate trigger for the flooding was exceptionally heavy rainfall on 18 and 19 July in Nagaland's Mon, Mokokchung and Wokha districts and adjoining parts of Assam.

While the Assam government initially described the event as a cloudburst, meteorologists said it did not meet the India Meteorological Department's definition of rainfall exceeding 100 mm within an hour. Instead, Mon district recorded 137 mm of rainfall over eight to nine hours, triggering landslides and sending huge volumes of water downstream.

According to the Chief Minister, Charaideo recorded rainfall 436 per cent above normal, while Mokokchung received 493 per cent above normal during the period. The already swollen Brahmaputra also prevented its tributaries from draining efficiently, causing water levels to rise rapidly.

Experts say such intense rainfall events are becoming more frequent because of climate change.