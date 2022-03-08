171 wildfires burning across Florida

There are currently 171 wildfires burning more than 15,000 acres (about 6,070 hectares) throughout the southeasternmost US state of Florida, local authorities have said.



Wildland firefighters and resources from numerous fire and emergency service departments are working to help suppression efforts, Xinhua news agency reported, citing an update by the Florida Forest Service.



The biggest fire is ravaging Gulf County located in the Florida Panhandle, the northwest part of Florida, which is estimated at 12,000 acres (about 4,856 hectares) with containment at 10 per cent, as of Monday morning.