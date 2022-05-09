173 more civilians evacuated from Mariupol steel plant

It was not immediately known if some of the evacuated civilians were held in "filtration camps" on Russian-controlled territories, according to the commander of the Azov Regiment.



"Russian occupiers do not allow everyone to immediately pass through their checkpoints."



On Saturday, Vereshchuk had announced that all the remaining civilians from the bunkers of the Azovstal plant were safely evacuated.



On May 1, the Ukrainian government, aided by the UN and the ICRC, was able to evacuate some of the civilians who were hiding from Russian forces in the bunkers of Azovstal, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.