Ukraine urges Russia's troop pullback to resume talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country stands ready to resume talks on settling the conflict with Russia after Moscow's forces return to the positions they held before the invasion on February 24.



"They need to withdraw to those temporary contact lines or dividing lines, they must withdraw troops there. Then we can start the full-scale talks," Xinhua news agency quoted Zelensky as saying while speaking to mediapersons.



"To stop the war between Russia and Ukraine the step should be regaining the situation as of 23 February," he said, referring to the day before the war began.