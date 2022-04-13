191 children killed in Ukraine since Russian invasion

At least 191 children have been killed and over 350 have been injured so far in the war-torn Ukraine due to Russian invasion.



Moreover, juvenile prosecutors of the country emphasised that this data is not final, as work is still going on in places of 'active hostilities', in the temporarily occupied territories, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.



Most affected children have been found in regions like: Donetsk - 113, Kiev - 102, Kharkiv - 79, Chernihiv - 54, Mykolaiv - 40, Kherson - 38, Luhansk - 36, Zaporizhzhia - 23, Sumy - 16, Zhytomyr - 15, the report said.