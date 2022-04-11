1st staff rotation at Chernobyl plant after 3 weeks: IAEA

Rafael Grossi, Director-General of the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said a staff rotation was carried out at the now-defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the first in three weeks and only the second since February 24 when Russian forces seized the facility.



In a statement on Sunday, Grossi said the shift change was important for the safe and secure operation of the plant, which was controlled by the Russian military for five weeks until they withdrew on March 31.



The previous change of staff on duty took place on March 20-21, which in turn was the first since the Russian military entered the site on February 24, the day Moscow launched its invasion of Kiev.



"While it is very positive that Ukrainian authorities are gradually restoring regulatory control of the Chernobyl site, it is clear that a lot of work remains to return the site to normality," the IAEA chief was quoted as saying in the statement.