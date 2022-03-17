2 dead, 92 injured after 7.4-magnitude quake jolts Japan

Strong shaking was felt in the country's northeastern and eastern areas, especially in Miyagi and Fukushima Prefectures where the quake was logged six upper on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at seven.



The temblor occurred at around 11:36 p.m. local time Wednesday with a north latitude of 37.7 and an east longitude of 141.7 and at a depth of 60 km.



A tsunami warning of up to 1 meter was issued to coastal areas in the Miyagi and Fukushima Prefectures, with residents urged to stay away from the coast.