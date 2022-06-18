2 dead after 3 explosions hit Kabul gurdwara

According to the statement, a car bomb was also detonated by the insurgents before it reached its target.



"Fortunately, they did not reach their target and detonated a car bomb before reaching the target."



Meanwhile, a witness told Xinhua news agency: "We heard a huge blast which struck the gate of the temple at around 6 a.m. The blast was followed by two more explosions inside the temple."



The security forces have cordoned off the area for precautionary measures, and several warning shots were also fired, he said.



A security source told Xinhua that the two people were killed during the first blast.



Videos on social media showed smoke billowing from the two-storey gurdwara which is surrounded by blast walls.



Mediapersons and the general public were not allowed to enter the site and no one knows what exactly is ongoing inside the compound.