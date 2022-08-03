International

2 policemen killed in hand grenade blast in Pakistan's Karachi

Two policemen were killed and two others injured in a hand grenade blast on Wednesday in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi

IANS Photo
IANS Photo
user

IANS

Two policemen were killed and two others injured in a hand grenade blast on Wednesday in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi.

According to a spokesperson of police, the blast occurred during an inspection at Garden Police Headquarters.


The victims were shifted to a local hospital, Xinhua news agency reported quoting police.

The two deceased and an injured were constables while the other injured was a sub-inspector of police.

Follow us: Facebook, Twitter, Google News

Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines


Most Popular
Opinion ArticlesSubscribe NewspaperSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x