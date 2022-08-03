2 policemen killed in hand grenade blast in Pakistan's Karachi
Two policemen were killed and two others injured in a hand grenade blast on Wednesday in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi
According to a spokesperson of police, the blast occurred during an inspection at Garden Police Headquarters.
The victims were shifted to a local hospital, Xinhua news agency reported quoting police.
The two deceased and an injured were constables while the other injured was a sub-inspector of police.
