20 bodies found at South Korea's battery plant fire site
Firefighters spent four hours extinguishing the fire as battery cells inside exploded continuously
About 20 bodies were found at the site of a lithium battery plant fire in Hwaseong, south of Seoul, South Korea on Monday, after a blaze had already left one worker dead and three others injured earlier in the day.
The deceased are believed to be among 23 people unaccounted for in the fire, firefighters said, amid fears the death toll could rise further, reports Yonhap news agency.
Of the 23 people missing in the fire, 20 are believed to be foreigners, including Chinese nationals, officials said, adding that the number is subject to change as the daily list of full and part-time workers was destroyed.
The blaze started at lithium battery maker Aricell's plant in Hwaseong, 45 km south of national capital Seoul, at around 10.30 am local time, officials said, noting that the main fire was under control as of 3.00 pm.
Earlier, TV footage showed small explosions going off with showers of sparks in the burning plant. Once firefighters brought the blaze under control at around 3.10 pm, they made their way into the plant and found the bodies. Earlier in the day, a worker died after being taken to hospital following a cardiac arrest, while another was seriously injured, and two sustained minor injuries, said officials.
The fire reportedly occurred for unknown reasons at the three-storey, reinforced concrete building with a total floor space of about 2,300 sq. m. Firefighters had difficulty completely putting out the blaze because burning lithium batteries are difficult to handle using conventional fire-extinguishing methods.
A witness who escaped from the second floor of the plant told the Hwaseong fire station that explosive combustion occurred in one battery cell at the time of the fire. The station said the fire spread rapidly as the battery cells inside exploded continuously, making it difficult for rescuers to go inside and search.
At least 35,000 batteries are believed to be inside the plant. The government convened an emergency meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters in the afternoon to discuss measures to minimise casualties from the disaster.
At the meeting, minister of the interior and safety Lee Sang-min asked all relevant government agencies and local governments to mobilise all available resources and personnel to extinguish the fire and rescue survivors.
Earlier, President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed minister Lee to make all possible efforts to search for and rescue the missing people by mobilising all available manpower and equipment.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines