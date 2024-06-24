20 bodies found at South Korea's battery plant fire site

About 20 bodies were found at the site of a lithium battery plant fire in Hwaseong, south of Seoul, South Korea on Monday, after a blaze had already left one worker dead and three others injured earlier in the day.

The deceased are believed to be among 23 people unaccounted for in the fire, firefighters said, amid fears the death toll could rise further, reports Yonhap news agency.

Of the 23 people missing in the fire, 20 are believed to be foreigners, including Chinese nationals, officials said, adding that the number is subject to change as the daily list of full and part-time workers was destroyed.

The blaze started at lithium battery maker Aricell's plant in Hwaseong, 45 km south of national capital Seoul, at around 10.30 am local time, officials said, noting that the main fire was under control as of 3.00 pm.