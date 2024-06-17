Does a migrant life mean anything in the Gulf?

“Other days he walked down the road. Past the new, freshly baked, iced, Gulf-money houses built by nurses, masons, wire-benders and bank clerks who worked hard and unhappily in faraway places.”

~ Arundhati Roy, The God of Small Things

In her 1997 Booker Prize-winning debut novel, Arundhati Roy wrote about the 'foreign returnees', who came back home “in wash’n’wear suits and rainbow sunglasses". These foreign returnees had left home for job opportunities presented by countries surrounding the Persian Gulf, and played an uncredited yet significant role in turning these oil-rich kingdoms into thriving economies.

From driving trash pick-up trucks, cleaning government offices, and working on construction sites in the punishing heat and humidity to working as domestic house help, nannies and support staff, immigrants have done it all. The GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries — closer to home and offering handsome pay — compensate fairly well for the American Dream, a little too out of reach for many.

Migrants from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal and the Philippines work odd jobs and live in cramped labour accommodations in neglected quarters of cities, leased by the companies they work in.

On 12 June, it was in one such accommodation that 49 Indians were killed and 50 injured as a devastating fire broke out at dawn in southern Kuwait's Mangaf area, in a building housing around 195 migrant workers.

The mortal remains of those killed were brought back to their native homes in Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and West Bengal this week. Many of them had been identified with great difficulty, some were charred beyond recognition.