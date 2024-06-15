Kuwait fire tragedy: Victims' bodies arrive in Odisha, Jharkhand, UP, Bengal

The mortal remains of those killed in a devastating fire in Kuwait were brought back to their native homes in Odisha, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bengal on Saturday morning.

The body of Dwarikesh Pattanayak (52) was received by his family at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata in the presence of state fire minister Sujit Bose. From there, his body was taken to his home in Paschim Medinipur district.

"The mortal remains of Pattanayak were received at the airport and taken to his ancestral home where his family will perform the last rites," Bose said.

A pall of gloom descended on Turka Garh village, where hundreds of people waited for a last glimpse of Pattanayak, who had left his home for Kuwait at the age of 19 and was working as a mechanical supervisor in the Gulf nation.