2023 becomes deadliest year for Palestinians since 1948: Statistic bureau

The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics said that more Palestinians were killed in conflicts in 2023 than in any other year since 1948.

According to the bureau, 22,404 Palestinians died in 2023, and 22,141 of them were killed since the outbreak of the conflict between Israel and the Gaza-ruling Hamas on 7 October, Xinhua news agency reported.

The bureau added on Sunday that 98 per cent of the Palestinian fatalities were in Gaza, including nearly 9,000 children and 6,450 women, adding that 319 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank since 7 October.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Sunday that his people would remain steadfast and adhere to their legitimate rights and would not accept being displaced from their land.