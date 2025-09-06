21 deaths reported in rain-related incidents across Pakistan

As relentless monsoon rains continue to lash Pakistan, swelling rivers and crumbling homes, at least 21 more lives were lost in the past 24 hours, the NDMA said on Friday, 5 September, pushing the nation deeper into a season of sorrow and devastation.

In Punjab, swollen rivers and collapsing homes claimed eight lives, while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Buner district, the fate of 13 souls swept away by the 15 August flash floods was finally sealed, their deaths confirmed after grim verification by local authorities.

Since the onset of monsoon on 26 June, torrential rains and floods have killed at least 905 people and injured over 1,000 nationwide, destroying 9,363 homes and killing more than 6,000 cattle, according to NDMA.