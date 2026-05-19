23-year-old Tushar Kumar becomes youngest Indian-origin mayor in UK
Haryana-born councillor appointed mayor of Elstree and Borehamwood after entering local politics at the age of 20
Tushar Kumar, a 23-year-old councillor originally from Haryana, has become the youngest Indian-origin mayor in the United Kingdom after being appointed mayor of Elstree and Borehamwood.
Kumar was formally sworn in during the council’s Mayor-Making Ceremony held at Fairway Hall in Borehamwood on 13 May. The event was attended by councillors, civic leaders, residents, community groups, family members and friends.
Following the ceremony, Kumar described the appointment as a deeply emotional milestone.
“It is an incredible honour to officially become Mayor of Elstree and Borehamwood and, at 23 years old, the youngest ever Indian-origin Mayor in UK history,” he wrote on social media platform X.
Reflecting on his journey, Kumar said he was elected as a councillor at the age of 20 while studying political science at King’s College London.
During his acceptance speech, he spoke about the importance of young people participating in public life and expressed hope that his appointment would encourage greater youth involvement in local democracy and civic service.
Kumar also thanked outgoing mayor Councillor Dan Ozarow for his guidance during his tenure as deputy mayor and congratulated Councillor Linda Smith on her appointment as deputy mayor.
He expressed gratitude to his family and friends for their support throughout his political journey.
Outlining his priorities for the coming year, Kumar said he wanted to remain closely connected with residents and community organisations across Elstree and Borehamwood.
“I want to be a mayor who is present for the community. It is the privilege of a lifetime to serve the town I love,” he said.
Kumar’s appointment has attracted significant attention because of his age, with the 23-year-old now regarded as one of the youngest serving mayors in the UK.
His rise is being seen as a reflection of growing youth participation in local government and public affairs.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram, WhatsApp
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines