23-year-old Tushar Kumar becomes youngest Indian-origin mayor in UK

Tushar Kumar, a 23-year-old councillor originally from Haryana, has become the youngest Indian-origin mayor in the United Kingdom after being appointed mayor of Elstree and Borehamwood.

Kumar was formally sworn in during the council’s Mayor-Making Ceremony held at Fairway Hall in Borehamwood on 13 May. The event was attended by councillors, civic leaders, residents, community groups, family members and friends.

Following the ceremony, Kumar described the appointment as a deeply emotional milestone.

“It is an incredible honour to officially become Mayor of Elstree and Borehamwood and, at 23 years old, the youngest ever Indian-origin Mayor in UK history,” he wrote on social media platform X.

Reflecting on his journey, Kumar said he was elected as a councillor at the age of 20 while studying political science at King’s College London.