Zohran Mamdani sworn in as New York City’s first Muslim mayor at historic subway station

Zohran Kwame Mamdani was sworn in just after midnight on New Year’s Day as New York City’s first Muslim mayor in a low-key ceremony held at the historic City Hall subway station in Manhattan, marking a dramatic political ascent for the progressive leader.

The oath of office was administered by New York State Attorney General Letitia James, a close ally, in the subterranean station beneath City Hall. “Congratulations, Mr. Mayor,” James said, drawing cheers from those present.

“Thank you so much to everyone for being here, Happy New Year to New Yorkers,” Mamdani said after taking oath. “This is truly the honour and privilege of a lifetime.”

A larger public swearing-in ceremony is scheduled later on New Year’s Day on the steps of City Hall, where Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, both prominent progressive figures and Mamdani allies, are expected to attend.

Mamdani’s rise over the past year has been swift and unexpected. Until recently a backbench New York State lawmaker, he surged to prominence during the 2025 mayoral race, ultimately defeating former governor Andrew Cuomo by nearly 10 percentage points in the general election.

Born in Uganda to parents of Indian origin, Mamdani’s victory came amid a charged national debate on immigration, with former president Donald Trump and his allies pushing for sharp curbs, particularly affecting Muslims and migrants from Africa. During the campaign, Trump labelled Mamdani a “communist” and warned his leadership would be “a disaster waiting to happen,” claims Mamdani repeatedly dismissed.