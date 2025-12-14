London Diary: British politics hit by the ‘Mamdani effect’

Britain is having its own ‘Mamdani moment’ with a hitherto unknown left-wing hypnotist-turned-politician making waves across the left-right divide.

Meet Zack Polanski, the 43-year-old charismatic new Green Party leader who was relatively unknown until a few months ago. (And whose party was struggling to be taken seriously outside the environmentalist bubble.)

Since he took over in August, the Green Party’s fortunes have changed dramatically on the back of his personal charisma and a broader ‘environment plus’ agenda of social, racial and economic justice. This has helped expand its reach beyond its traditional base of those often dismissed as ‘tree-huggers’.

Dubbed the ‘rock star’ of the Left, Polanski draws huge crowds — largely young voters disillusioned with the ruling Labour party and the discredited Tories. Media savvy and blessed with a populist touch, he’s impossible to ignore.

At an unprecedented 17 per cent, the Green Party found second place in a nationwide poll, posing a challenge both to the Tories and Labour. Among young voters, it’s number one, backed by 34 per cent of those aged 18 to 24.

Since Polanski was elected leader, membership numbers have soared to more than 150,000, earning the party an additional £4 million. A far cry from when it barely managed to raise about £5 million a year.

Labour MPs are nervously watching this political upstart’s unexpected rise. One cabinet minister reportedly told The Times: “This Polanski thing is real. We can’t ignore it.”

