‘Communist’ Mamdani and ‘Fascist’ Trump have far too cordial a meeting

The ‘friendly’ and ‘too chummy to be true’ meeting between US President Donald Trump and New York City’s mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has left supporters of both shocked and frothing at the mouth.

MAGA Republicans, who have been busy demonising Mamdani’s ‘socialism’ as a threat to the United States, were left speechless by President Trump’s warm praise for Mamdani. Mamdani supporters who were looking forward to the ‘encounter’ and hoped to see Mamdani get the better of Trump in a televised conversation, were equally shocked. Their initial reaction suggested that they saw the cordial meeting as a betrayal.

Unlike the famous spat in the Oval office between Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Trump earlier this year, the US president and Mamdani were on their best behaviour. Each seemed to have charmed the other. Mamdani told media persons that he had a productive meeting and appreciated the president’s shared concerns on affordability.

"It was a productive meeting focused on a place of shared admiration and love, which is New York City and the need to deliver affordability to New Yorkers," Mamdani said after the first-ever face-to-face meeting with the US president, who had threatened to deport him from the country if he won the mayoral race.

Trump was also effusive in complimenting Mamdani for his plan to build more houses to bring down rent in the city. Both of them had more in common than people thought, the US president went on to add. “I think you’re going to have, hopefully, a really great mayor,” said Trump, patting Mamdani on his arm.